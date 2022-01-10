WALL TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — There is an update on an investigation into alleged hazing at Wall Township High School.
The Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office said Monday juvenile complaints have been filed against a number of students.
They contain several charges, including hazing and attempted criminal sexual contact.
Authorities said it stems from a series of alleged incidents last fall in the football team’s locker room.
A separate investigation led to complaints filed against another juvenile in connection with alleged conduct outside of school.