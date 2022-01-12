NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We now know the identities of all 17 people killed in the Bronx high-rise fire.

Police released the names of three more victims overnight — the youngest was just two years old.

The medical examiner’s office confirmed all 17 died of smoke inhalation.

31-year-old Isatou Jabbie

47-year-old Hagi Jawara

2-year-old Ousmane Konteh

27-year-old Sera Janneh

12-year-old Seydou Toure

5-year-old Haouwa Mahamadou

49-year-old Haji Dukary

37-year-old Haja Dukureh

12-year-old Mustapha Dukureh

11-year-old Mariam Dukureh

5-year-old Fatoumata Dukureh

50-year-old Fatoumata Drammeh

21-year-old Foutmala Drammeh

12-year-old Muhammed Drammeh

19-year-old Nyumaaisha Drammeh

6-year-old Omar Jambang

43-year-old Fatoumata Tunkara

A large crowd gathered outside the apartment building for a candlelight prayer vigil Tuesday. Hundreds stood close by to honor the eight children and nine adults killed in Sunday’s tragic fire, trying to find peace through prayer.

“This is not the time to question your faith. This is the time that we should all gather here and recognize that we praise a good God,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Along with remembering those who are gone, some people made a point to honor the first responders who risked everything. Mallory Gethers made a T-shirt capturing the men and women paying their respects in front of the Twin Parks North West building.

“They’re heroes, and I appreciate them,” she told CBS2. “I feel like they saved a lot of lives, there could have been a lot of more lives lost.”

Many survivors just barely made it out in time.

“My aunts are traumatized, my sister is traumatized, my nieces are traumatized,” said resident Gita Sankano. “It’s done. They do not want to go back to this building.”

Investigators say toxic smoke quickly spread through the building, because the fire apartment door never closed.

“It was so deformed from the heavy fire that our marshals are having very great difficulty determining exactly why it wouldn’t close,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson said she is going to work to make sure that doesn’t happen again in this community.

“There is something wrong when a majority of the major fires we have seen in the city of New York in the last 30 years have been in the Bronx,” she said. “This is a call to attention and this is a call to action.”

Meanwhile, donations continue to pour in. The Gambian Youth Organization is now looking for volunteers to sort through it all.

Local leaders are also offering financial support for families, including flights to bury loved ones in their home countries.

CLICK HERE for more information on how to help