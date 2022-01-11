NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — FDNY sources tell CBS2 there were several space heaters inside the apartment where the deadly Bronx fire started, and one was reportedly left on for days.

Investigators are now focusing on the self-closing doors inside the building that may have malfunctioned, allowing the smoke to spread.

Photos of the aftermath show debris and puddles of water lining the hallways and an apartment completely charred.

The FDNY says there will be no criminal charges filed against those who live in the apartment where the flames started, and the cause has been ruled accidental.

Distress turned to relief Monday night for two sisters after their brother and his girlfriend were found alive at a hospital.

“They both have cerebral palsy,” one sister said. “She is wheelchair bound, and he can move around, but he has limitations.”

They were some of the lucky ones. Others are still grappling with unimaginable loss.

“My cousin, I just got the news that he passed away, and three children passed away,” Mohamed Kamara said. “Oh man, it’s terrible.”

In total, 17 lives were lost, including eight children.

The FDNY says the fire at East 181st Street started after a space heater malfunctioned in the bedroom of a second floor duplex apartment. Sources say apparently it was left on for days, and there were multiple heaters inside.

Congressman Ritchie Torres said even though there were reports of heat in the building, often inadequate heat and hot water lead tenants to resort to space heaters.

“Even if the landlord was requiring the legal minimum, what the law requires often falls short of what tenants need to remain warm in their apartments,” he said.

A new task force will focus on this as it explores fire safety nationwide.

“We owe it to the lives lost to ensure that their death is not in vain,” Torres added.

As the residents raced out, officials say their apartment door should have closed, but it didn’t. It was one of two doors in the building that were open, according to fire officials, which allowed smoke to spread through the 19-story structure, making it impossible for people to escape.

“This painful moment can turn into a purposeful moment, as we send the right message of something as simple as closing the door,” said Mayor Eric Adams.

A spokesperson for the building owner said all of its doors are self-closing. According to city records, two most recent violations were issued in 2017 and 2019, but were fixed.

“There are no open violations or complaints related to self-closing doors at the property,” Bronx Park Phase III Preservation LLC said in a statement.

That’s under investigation by the FDNY, while the department reiterates fire safety.

“We do recommend in high-rise fireproof buildings that people should shelter in place, and it’s safer to be in your apartment than to venture out,” FDNY Commissioner Daniel Nigro said.

Meanwhile, the kindness of neighbors and strangers can be seen, as donations pour in at pop-up relief centers set up to help the surviving victims.

“I have coats, jackets, shoes,” one woman said.

The American Red Cross says it has housed 38 families, and its casework team registered 50 families for services, including mental health resources.

