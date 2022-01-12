NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two Broadway shows have announced plans to close temporarily and reopen later this year.

The hit Broadway play “To Kill a Mockingbird” will close on Sunday.

Based on the beloved Harper Lee novel, the Broadway play was adapted for the stage by Aaron Sorkin and currently stars Greg Kinnear, who recently took over the lead role as Atticus Finch.

“To Kill a Mockingbird” opened at the Shubert Theatre in December 2018. There are plans to move the production to the Belasco Theatre in June.

The new musical “Girl from the North Country” is currently running at the Belasco. Wednesday, they announced they will end their run on Jan. 23 with plans to reopen in the spring.

The musical features the songs of legendary singer/songwriter Bob Dylan and is set in a rural Minnesota town during the Depression.

These closures come as Broadway is experiencing a big drop at the box office.

According to the Broadway League, only 62% of tickets were sold for the week that ended on Sunday.

That compares to 74% of tickets sold during the week that ended Jan. 2, and Broadway attendance for the week ending Dec. 26 was 75%.