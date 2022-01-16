NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A funeral prayer service is being held Sunday morning for 15 of the victims killed in the Bronx high-rise fire.

There is a large turnout at the Islamic Cultural Center in Fordham Heights. Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin, Sen. Chuck Schumer, Mayor Eric Adams, Attorney General Letitia James, Congressman Ritchie Torres and Public Advocate Jumaane Williams and Comptroller Brad Lander were among the speakers.

A long line of hearses carrying 15 of the 17 Bronx fire victims are now outside the funeral location. Hundreds of people have showed up in the bitter cold to pay their respects. pic.twitter.com/QWpNFaxAS7 — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) January 16, 2022

The mayor visited a local mosque Friday to pray with the victims’ families.

“I cannot feel the pain of people by remaining in City Hall,” Adams said.

CBS2’s Jessica Moore asked Haji Dukuray, who lost five family members in the fire, what it meant to have the mayor pray with him.

“It meant the world to us,” Dukuray said. “He didn’t come across as the mayor of New York City. He came across as family. Those type of encouragement is what’s keeping our family together, it’s what’s keeping us strong during these emotional moments.”

A long line of mourners are filing into the Islamic Cultural Center for the funeral of the 17 Bronx fire victims. The Mayor, Lt. Gov, and Attorney General among the many attendees expected to speak. pic.twitter.com/YXHpwbuEdi — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) January 16, 2022

The deadly fire was caused by a malfunctioning space heater exactly one week ago. It sent smoke billowing up 19 stories, killing 17 people, including eight children. All of them were Muslim immigrants from West Africa.

“My heart is broken completely,” said Ansumana Susso, cousin of one of the victims.

“You just can’t eat and swallow and digest. Something that will never be the same,” Dayshawn Taylor said.

Local leaders say their fight for victims will continue long after the funeral. Torres wants Congress to pass a law requiring all space heaters be equipped with automatic shutoffs, and all federally funded buildings be outfitted with self-closing doors.

“We know if the self-closing doors had been functioning properly, the spread of the smoke would have been contained,” Torres said.

All the residents are currently staying at hotels, which are paid for through January 24. Once apartments are deemed safe, residents can return. But they don’t have.

“They are traumatized and they no longer want to live here. So we have committed to accommodate every household that wants to permanently relocate elsewhere in the Bronx,” said Bronx Borough President Vanessa Gibson.

Of the 17 victims, two young children were already laid to rest earlier this week.