NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York City residents who qualify for food assistance will start seeing some extra cash in their accounts as of Saturday.
This week, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients.READ MORE: New Jersey Officials Warn Storm Will Bring Dangerous Mix Of Snow, Freezing Rain And Strong Winds
Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four.READ MORE: New Yorkers Urged To Wrap Up Holiday Weekend Travel Before Sunday Evening Storm
Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.
Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began on Wednesday.MORE NEWS: Bronx High-Rise Victims Remembered With Funeral Sunday, Officials Pledge To Keep Up Support For Survivors
Editor’s note: This story first appeared on Jan. 15