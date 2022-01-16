NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Monday is Martin Luther King Jr. Day.
Jan. 17 would have been King’s 93rd birthday, and now the date is celebrated as a national holiday.
There are events across our area to commemorate the civil rights activist.
Brooklyn Academy of Music will put on a performance of music, dance and an invigorating call to action for its 36th annual tribute to King. The event begins at 10:30 a.m. at the BAM Howard Gilman Opera House.
In East Harlem, Rev. Al Sharpton and the National Action Network will be at the House of Justice, along with other elected officials and local leaders. That event begins at 1:30 p.m.
The Harlem Gospel Choir will perform at Sony Hall. Doors open at 11 a.m. and the performance begins at 12:30 p.m.