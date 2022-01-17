NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – “Golden Girl” Betty White would have been 100 Monday.
People have been turning their love for the famous actress into action by supporting animal charities.
At The Seeing Eye in Morristown, they're remembering Betty White with another Betty – a yellow lab puppy, who will go through two years of training to become a partner to someone who can't see.
White was a support of The Seeing Eye for over 40 years.
