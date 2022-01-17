NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City residents who qualify for food assistance started seeing extra cash in their accounts Saturday.
Gov. Kathy Hochul announced last week the state would provide an additional $230 million in federal funding to SNAP recipients.
Every person enrolled in SNAP will get the maximum benefit level this month. That adds up to $835 for a family of four.
Families who already receive the maximum will get a $95 stipend.
Payments for SNAP recipients outside the city began last Wednesday.
CLICK HERE for more on SNAP benefits in New York City
