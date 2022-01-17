NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning more about Michelle Go, the woman pushed to her death Saturday in the subway, and the community’s efforts to honor her memory.

The 40-year-old is being remembered as a compassionate soul and avid volunteer who dedicated her time helping at-risk families, including the homeless, in the city. For the last 10 years, she selflessly gave her time to the New York Junior League.

“It’s horrifying. It’s very saddening, because it’s completely senseless,” New York Junior League President Dayna Cassidy told CBS2’s Christina Fan.

The president of the nonprofit said she was heartbroken to hear Go was shoved to her death in the path of an oncoming train while standing in the Times Square subway station.

Police arrested 61-year-old Simon Martial for her murder.

Cassidy said what hurts the most is knowing Go was trying to help those like her alleged killer.

“It’s a tragic loss of life for someone who was giving back to the New York City community,” she said.

Martial was charged with second degree murder and is awaiting arraignment. He has a previous record of three emotionally disturbed incidents.

Candlelight vigil for Michelle Go has been rescheduled for Tuesday 6pm. Not only was she incredibly successful careerwise, she was also incredibly selfless, spending the last decade volunteering with @thenyjl helping the homeless and others at-risk. @CBSNewYork pic.twitter.com/f9droJgv1K — Christina Fan (@Christinafantv) January 17, 2022

Maria Coste-Weber, who witnessed the attack, said she will never be able to shake it from her memory.

“Just seconds, the train passed, the impact, and she went right in front of it, and then you saw her disappear from the tracks,” she told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon in an exclusive interview.

Go worked for Deloitte and had a bachelor’s degree in economics and public policy from UCLA, as well as an MBA from New York University. Her parents live in California and are now flying to New York.

Community advocates organizing a candlelight vigil want her family to know how deeply she will be missed and their efforts to prevent future tragedy.

“I’d like to ask Mayor Adams and the rest of the city to think really deeply about mental health reform. I agree with the voices out there that say it is inhumane to take mentally ill people and put them in jail for the rest of their lives. At the same time, it’s a very hard issue, but letting them back out on the street to reoffend, to cause more violence is also unacceptable,” said Ben Wei, of Asians Fighting Injustice.

Organizers expect hundreds of people to attend the candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Red Steps in Times Square.