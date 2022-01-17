Breaking NewsYonkers Police Officer Treated After Altercation With Gunman; Suspect In Custody
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By Christina Fan
Filed Under:Christina Fan, Crime, Local TV, Manhattan, New York, Subway, subway crime, Subway push, Times Square

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — We’re learning more about Michelle Go, the woman pushed to her death Saturday in the subway, and the community’s efforts to honor her memory.

The 40-year-old is being remembered as a compassionate soul and avid volunteer who dedicated her time helping at-risk families, including the homeless, in the city. For the last 10 years, she selflessly gave her time to the New York Junior League.

READ MORE: Yonkers Police Officer Injured After Altercation With Armed Suspect

Michelle Alyssa Go (Credit: LinkedIn)

The president of the nonprofit said she was heartbroken to hear Go was shoved to her death in the path of an oncoming train while standing in the Times Square subway station.

Police arrested 61-year-old Simon Martial for her murder.

Cassidy said what hurts the most is knowing Go was trying to help those like her alleged killer.

“It’s a tragic loss of life for someone who was giving back to the New York City community,” she said.

READ MORE: Driver Being Questioned After 15-Year-Old Girl Struck, Killed By School Bus In Brooklyn Hit-And-Run

Martial was charged with second degree murder and is awaiting arraignment. He has a previous record of three emotionally disturbed incidents.

Maria Coste-Weber, who witnessed the attack, said she will never be able to shake it from her memory.

“Just seconds, the train passed, the impact, and she went right in front of it, and then you saw her disappear from the tracks,” she told CBS2’s Kiran Dhillon in an exclusive interview.

MORE NEWS: Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr. Celebrated At Brooklyn Academy Of Music

Organizers expect hundreds of people to attend the candlelight vigil at 6 p.m. Tuesday near the Red Steps in Times Square.

Christina Fan