NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Kristie Nieves, the mother of Krystal Bayron Nieves, said Monday she’s seeking a tough sentence for the man accused of shooting and killing her daughter at a Burger King in East Harlem.

Police said an armed robber entered the restaurant, stole $100 and shot the 19-year-old cashier on January 9.

Winston Glynn was arrested and charged with murder days later.

Nieves said Glynn should stay behind bars.

“This person took my life. I don’t want him out of jail again, ever again,” Nieves said through a translator.

Nieves called for security to be put in every fast food restaurant. She said she also works at a fast food restaurant and is scared to go back.

