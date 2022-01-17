TEANECK, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Gov. Phil Murphy urged New Jersey drivers to stay off the roads during the storm.

Along with slick roadways, flooding and power outages are major concerns Monday.

The governor said this won’t be a record-setting storm, but warned about a potentially messy mix of precipitation. He said the biggest concerns are strong winds that could bring down trees and power lines.

“It is a pretty lethal mix of a lot of stuff, depending on where you are,” said Murphy. “They’ll look like snow, freezing rain, sleet, heavy rains, potentially high tides, high winds up and down the state.”

CBS2’s Natalie Duddridge and her crew came across a downed pole in Teaneck, where the eastbound lanes of Route 4 were closed.

Slippery roads will mostly affect travel conditions in the north and northwestern parts of the state.

There’s a risk of coastal flooding farther south, including the Jersey Shore, where high tide dangerous storm surges are possible.

The Department of Transportation brought in 2,000 crews to help out. Salt spreaders, plow and tow trucks have been positioned on major highways to help clear up any potential accidents.

