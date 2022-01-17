LONG BEACH, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — It’s a wet and windy Monday across New York, and coastal flooding is a concern on Long Island.

In a coastal hazard message, the National Weather Service said the beaches of southern Long Island could see large breaking waves up to 13 feet, which could result in significant beach erosion and flooding.

Rain coupled with high tide and a full moon are a real concern, as well.

State and local officials say they are prepared. Crews have been out all night and will continue throughout the day.

“It’s all about being prepared,” Gov. Kathy Hochul said Sunday. “I want to assure New Yorkers that this team and thousands of people across the state are prepared for the anticipated weather events.”

“We made sure we got these storm drains opened up. We have all the vehicles gassed up. We have our chainsaws filled up,” said Hempstead Town Supervisor Don Clavin.

Con Edison said it brought in more than 1,000 outside workers to help restore service, if there are any interruptions.

