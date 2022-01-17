PASSAIC, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — The investigation continues into the massive chemical plant fire in Passaic.
Crews demolishing the charred remains of the building Monday.
Web Extra: Drone Force 2 Over Passaic Chemical Plant Fire
The fire broke out Friday night at a furniture warehouse and quickly spread to Qualco, a nearby chlorine plant.
The fire broke out Friday night at a furniture warehouse and quickly spread to Qualco, a nearby chlorine plant.

Firefighters averted mass evacuations by getting the fire under control before it reached an area of the plant that houses the highest concentration of chemicals.
At least 18 firefighters suffered minor injuries.