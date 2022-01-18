House ExplosionDramatic Body Camera Video Shows NYPD Officers Rescuing Resident Moments After Deadly Bronx Blast
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Capitol Chaos, Donald Trump, Local TV, Rudy Giuliani, U.S. Capitol

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork)Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Giuliani was a central figure in former President Donald Trump‘s failed bid to overturn the 2020 election based on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.

The committee also issued subpoenas to Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.

