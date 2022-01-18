NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Rudy Giuliani has been subpoenaed by the House Select Committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol.
Giuliani was a central figure in former President Donald Trump‘s failed bid to overturn the 2020 election based on unfounded claims of widespread voter fraud.
We expect these individuals to join the nearly 400 witnesses who have spoken with the Select Committee as the committee works to get answers for the American people about the violent attack on our democracy.https://t.co/VKDrf4aRjQ
— January 6th Committee (@January6thCmte) January 18, 2022
The committee also issued subpoenas to Jenna Ellis, Sidney Powell and Boris Epshteyn.