NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Investigators are looking into whether gas caused the deadly house explosion that killed one woman and injured eight others Tuesday in the Bronx.

One home has to be demolished, and at least two others are destroyed.

The explosion happened Tuesday morning at a home on Fox Street near Intervale Avenue in Longwood.

Exclusive video shows the powerful blast send debris flying into the air, rocking the entire community. Minutes later, police were on the ground, racing toward the danger.

Officers rescued 83-year-old Yolanda Jiminez, who was trapped under furniture and rubble. Her family said the chaos couldn’t have come at a worse time, since she was home recovering from a recent heart attack.

“It’s not easy. This isn’t easy,” her nephew, Armando Garcia, told CBS2.

Jiminez’s nephew said the explosion came with a small warning beforehand — her neighbor frantically showed up.

“He knocked on her door, because he smelled gas. So he went in to ask her if she had a leak or something. She didn’t smell it, but he said he smelled it,” Garcia said. “Then they sat down, they were talking, and when they were talking, that’s when the explosion happened.”

That neighbor was captured on video alerting officers.

“There was no hesitation, they ran right in,” said Capt. Anthony Mascia, with the 41st precinct. “We were very lucky today to save a life.”

Eight people were injured, including five officers who suffered smoke inhalation. A 77-year-old woman did not survive.

Authorities identified her as Martha Dagbasta. Neighbors said she lived there for years, and the loss is devastating.

“There were two sisters from the fire building,” FDNY Chief John Hodgens said. “Unfortunately, one of them has succumbed to the injuries and has passed away.”

The other victims are expected to recover.

Con Edison says gas service has been restored to all but one home.