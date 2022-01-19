NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – Cardi B is stepping in to help after the devastating fire in the Bronx that left 17 people dead.

Mayor Eric Adams announced the Bronx native and rapper will cover the burial expenses for all the victims.”

“The resilience of this city reflects everyday New Yorkers who never turn their back on one another,” said Adams. “We are grateful for Cardi B, a real superstar on and off the mic, for granting some critical financial relief to families of the victims.”

“I’m extremely proud to be from the Bronx and I have lots of family and friends who live and work there still. So, when I heard about the fire and all of the victims, I knew I needed to do something to help,” said Cardi B. “I cannot begin to imagine the pain and anguish that the families of the victims are experiencing, but I hope that not having to worry about the costs associated with burying their loved ones will help as they move forward and heal. I send my prayers and condolences to everyone affected by this horrific tragedy.”

The Mayor’s Fund to Advance New York City and the Bronx Fire Relief Fund have raised more than $2.5 million to help the victims.

