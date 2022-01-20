NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A baby girl remains in critical but stable condition Thursday after she was shot in the face by a stray bullet in the Bronx.

As CBS2’s John Dias reported, police are still searching for the gunman.

“It is unimaginable that this is happening in our city,” Mayor Eric Adams said.

The mayor delivered a stern message after the 11-month-old was shot Wednesday night on East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue.

“This is an assault and an abandonment on all levels of government, that we have an endless flow of guns,” Adams said. “This is not the city our children should grow up in, and we need help.”

An 11-month-old baby shot in the Bronx. If that's not a wake up call, I don’t know what is. It should be unimaginable that this would happen in our city. But it did. Leaders at every level have abandoned city streets. I won't. I refuse to surrender New York City to violence. pic.twitter.com/uHFOi4Ixvh — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 20, 2022

Adams is asking state leaders for stricter laws.

Surveillance video shows the moment a man pulled the trigger and fired at least two rounds, a police source told CBS2. One bullet hit the baby.

Neighbors, who captured video of the aftermath, were in pure shock.

According to officials, the baby’s mother thought a rock hit her car. She turned around and realized her child was shot.

“When I hear people say that we should not incarcerate those who are discharging bullets of death through our community, they need to talk to this mother,” Adams said. “When she walked into the room, she grabbed our hands and she prayed.”

Investigators said the baby was in the car with her mother, while her father was inside a deli nearby.

The suspect, who authorities believe was chasing another man, got to the area where the car was parked and pulled the trigger, striking the baby’s cheek.

“An 11-month-old baby, that birthday is going to be in a few days,” said NYPD Dep. Chief Timothy McCormack.

Witnesses said the baby’s mother was frantically tapping on her daughter’s back until paramedics arrived.

“She was trying to get the baby in the ambulance,” one witness said.

The shooting is not believed to be gang-related at this time.

Mayor Adams will be in Washington, D.C. on Thursday and said he will speak with other mayors to come up with an “urban agenda” to stop the flow of guns entering northern cities.

