BREAKING NEWS2 NYPD Officers Shot In Harlem, 3rd Officer Injured
CBSN New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Ali Bauman, Cory James, Harlem, Local TV, New York, NYC Shootings, NYPD

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot and a third was injured in Harlem on Friday evening.

Police say the two officers who were shot are in critical condition. The extent of the third officer’s injuries is unknown.

READ MORE: Paterson Community In Mourning After 18-Year-Old Honor Student Robert Cuadra Killed By Stray Bullet

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue.

We’re told officers responded to a domestic incident involving a mother and her son.

Police say when officers arrived, shots were fired.

READ MORE: NYC's Only Black-Owned Comedy Club Finds Success Amid Setbacks

We have also learned a suspect has been shot. Police say the suspect is in critical condition.

Watch Chopper 2 over the scene —

The injured officers and the suspect were taken to Harlem Hospital.

Further details have not yet been released.

MORE NEWS: Cutting-Edge Procedure Using Stem Cells Seen As Way To Avoid Hip Replacement Surgery

Stay with CBSNewYork.com and watch CBSN New York for the latest on this developing story.

CBSNewYork Team