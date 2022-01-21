NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Two NYPD officers were shot and a third was injured in Harlem on Friday evening.

Police say the two officers who were shot are in critical condition. The extent of the third officer’s injuries is unknown.

It happened around 6:30 p.m. at West 135th Street and Lenox Avenue.

We’re told officers responded to a domestic incident involving a mother and her son.

Police say when officers arrived, shots were fired.

We have also learned a suspect has been shot. Police say the suspect is in critical condition.

The injured officers and the suspect were taken to Harlem Hospital.

Further details have not yet been released.

