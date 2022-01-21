NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A prayer vigil for the baby girl who was shot in the Bronx is planned Friday, marking the 11-month-old’s first birthday.
The vigil is scheduled to start at 5 p.m. at the scene of the shooting on East 198th Street and Valentine Avenue.READ MORE: Comedian, Actor Louie Anderson Dies At 68, AP Reports
The baby was inside a car with her mother Wednesday when they were caught in the crossfire of a street shooting.READ MORE: Christina Darling Arrested After Allegedly Spitting On Children In Brooklyn, Making Antisemitic Remarks
The girl was shot in the cheek and remains in the hospital in critical but stable condition.
Police are still looking for the suspect.MORE NEWS: Police: Good Samaritans Break Up Attempted Robbery In Chelsea, Suspects At Large
Anyone with any information is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or via DM on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.