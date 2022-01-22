LATEST DETAILSFind The Latest On NYPD Officers Shot In Harlem
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home.

The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater.

Here are some tips:

  • Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall.
  • Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials.
  • Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep.

A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.

