NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — As temperatures drop overnight Saturday, the FDNY is reminding everyone how to safely use space heaters at home.
The warning comes in the wake of the deadly Bronx high-rise fire, which officials say was sparked by a space heater.
It’s going to be a cold one tonight, New Yorkers! If you’re using a space heater to stay warm, be #FDNYSmart and plug your heater directly into the wall. See more tips at https://t.co/NpwdRdlElY pic.twitter.com/0xStZkp3S7
— FDNY (@FDNY) January 22, 2022
Here are some tips:
- Don’t use extension cords. Plug the space heater directly into the wall.
- Keep it at least three feet away from bedding and other flammable materials.
- Turn off the space heater before leaving the room or going to sleep.
.@NYCDHS’s Code Blue is in effect until tomorrow, Sunday, January 23 at 8:00 AM. If you see a homeless person outside in these frigid temperatures, please call us at 311. pic.twitter.com/4zM9FV6feA
— New York City 311 (@nyc311) January 22, 2022
A Code Blue went into effect Saturday night. Temperatures in the city will feel like the teens early Sunday morning.