NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Violence involving young people in a Westchester County city is raising concerns.

First, there was a near-fatal stabbing over the weekend in New Rochelle. Then on Tuesday, a 16-year-old was shot dead, allegedly by another teenager, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The scene at Fourth and Washington was worked by cops on Tuesday night and visited Wednesday morning by the victim’s father.

Julian Oliveros, 16, was shot multiple times in what one source called “almost an execution.”

Police the 16-year-old alleged gunman fled the scene and was captured a few blocks away holding a 9mm handgun.

“This is yet another example of how the widespread availability of guns can transform what might otherwise be a minor dispute into a heartbreaking tragedy,” New Rochelle Mayor Noam Bramson said.

“I think it’s an emergency on the level of COVID, on the level of racism and antisemitism,” said Mark McLean of the New Rochelle Inter-Religious Coalition.

McLean, a minister, heads a group of religious leaders in the city, which also saw youth violence on Saturday when a dispute in a parking lot left an 18-year-old in critical condition after a stabbing. A 17-year-old was later charged.

“We have to identify some programs, begin to create paradigms that build values. We have to engage our young people,” McLean said.

The alleged shooter in Tuesday’s incident attended New Rochelle High School. A source told Aiello he was frequently absent. The district said the victim “previously attended” the school.

Police are trying to determine a motive for the deadly shooting and are working to trace how the 16-year-old got hold of a so-called “ghost gun,” with no serial number.

The 16-year-old suspect appeared before a judge on Wednesday afternoon. He’ll be held in a youth center pending a court appearance next week.