YONKERS, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — The salute to NYPD Detective Jason Rivera continued after his funeral Friday.

People paid their respects all along the route from St. Patrick’s Cathedral in Manhattan to Ferncliff Cemetery in Westchester County, CBS2’s Tony Aiello reported.

The winter sun broke through the clouds in time for a final salute. Hundreds of motorcycle officers from 40 departments led the procession as a hearse carried its load of sorrow through Yonkers to the cemetery.

One can imagine what was going through the minds of the cops standing at attention along the highway and on the overpasses.

“They all want to support the NYPD and they want to support their brothers and sisters in blue. They know that it could be their job tomorrow,” Westchester County Deputy Police Commissioner Terrance Raynor said.

Civilians gathered, too.

“It’s heartbreaking, difficult, but it’s really nice to see everyone showing each other support and coming together,” said Ciara Gannon, who’s married to an NYPD cop.

People of Dominican heritage are incredibly proud of Rivera’s service and sacrifice.

“I’m here because I feel like his family needs a lot of support. We never forget Jason,” said Elaine Jiminian, who put flags on the Hall Place overpass to honor the fallen officer.

“I think about his youth, how he had his whole life ahead of him. Twenty-two years old, it’s beyond painful,” Yonkers Police Commissioner John Mueller said.

Many saw a son, brother, or husband reflected in the smiling face of Jason Rivera.

They came out in the cold because they felt a connection and shared the pain at the loss of one of New York’s finest.