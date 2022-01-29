NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City is undertaking a major effort to try and keep the streets clear during the Nor’easter.

Queens was expected to get hit with the most snow out of the five boroughs. CBS2’s Christina Fan reported from Long Island City early Saturday morning, where the wind kept blowing the snow back onto recently cleared roads and sidewalks.

To prepare for the storm, the Department of Sanitation started pretreating 700 miles of city streets two days ago. The department also has 280,000 tons of salt, along with 1,800 plows and 700 salt spreaders at their disposal.

“Travel is going to be really, really slow. Visibility is poor,” said Department of Sanitation Commissioner Edward Grayson told CBS2. “We’re just going to have to keep plugging through as we go. We’re expecting snowfall rates of up to an inch an hour for the next several hours.”

Because the snow couple with high wind speeds can cause blizzard-like conditions, outdoor dining has been suspended.

Vaccine appointments at city run sites for Saturday have been rescheduled for Sunday.

On the ground in the Bronx. It’s a good day to stay home if you don’t have to go out! pic.twitter.com/mFEqJpQpq0 — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

“Look after your neighbors, and that includes checking in on them, shoveling snow if need be to make sure they get the support, particularly our seniors,” Mayor Eric Adams said Friday.

The mayor encouraged people to use public transportation, because of how bad visibility on the roads will be. Of course, if you don’t have to go out, officials ask that you stay home.

Out bright and early in Harlem! Thank you to @NYCSanitation who has been out getting the job done all night long. You can track their work live: https://t.co/fE2OYHhQnH pic.twitter.com/HKwYn1bRJk — Mayor Eric Adams (@NYCMayor) January 29, 2022

CBS2’s Dave Carlin joined Fan later in the morning for team coverage from the Upper West Side, where he spoke with one woman on her way to work.

“I’m an essential worker. I’m just so grateful transit is working wonderful, the trains are running, and everything is good so far,” she said.

Another person was in good spirits on her way to work.

“I love being out here, it’s a beautiful day. Come out and see the world,” she said. “It’s beautiful, I wish I were skiing.”

Carlin even found someone else cross country skiing in Central Park.

