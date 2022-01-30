PORT WASHINGTON, N.Y. (CBSNewYork) — Parts of Long Island were hit with more than 20 inches of snow on Saturday, then temperatures took a dive overnight.

While Nassau County saw significant snow totals, Mother Nature really hit Suffolk hard.

“This is a massive amount of snow that fell yesterday in a short amount of time,” Suffolk County Executive Steve Bellone said Sunday.

Bellone said crews have been working nonstop, but the frigid temperatures make snow removal more challenging. He warned the roads may be passible, but they are still icy and slick.

“The cleanup of this storm will not be easy because of the temperatures that we have now,” he said.

He said the goal is to have things ready for the morning commute and for schools to be open Monday.

In Sayville, business owners helped one another Saturday along Main Street. It was part of the epicenter of the highest snow totals in the region.

“I’m applying to the Peace Corps right now, so it’s in my nature to help the community, and my parents are always about helping your elders,” said Alexandra Tom, of Cameron Jewelers.

Sayville Pizza was the only open restaurant in town, but nearly 100% of customers wanted delivery.

“Not all heroes wear capes,” one delivery person said.

Michael Devenau had to use his Jeep to transport props and costumes for his dance academy.

“We were supposed to have a show today. We were doing Willy Wonka over at Amity Theater in Oakdale,” he said. “Obviously, it has been canceled.”

Suffolk County Police Chief Rodney Harrison said police responded to 144 minor crashes.

In Cutchogue, an elderly man died after he apparently fell into a swimming pool while shoveling.

A second storm-related death was reported Sunday in Nassau County. Police in Syosset said a 75-year-old man collapsed while shoveling.