NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Mayor Eric Adams is explaining why he had dinner with disgraced former governor Andrew Cuomo.
The meeting surprised some since Cuomo resigned last year after he was accused of sexual harassment.
Thursday, Adams said the two sat down to discuss possible solutions to the economic problems and the violence plaguing New York.
"I sit down with elected officials all over this country to find out how do we deal with the solutions. I was clear that Governor Cuomo should have stepped down when he did, and I don't stay step away from that position. But I am not going to leave any stones unturned in getting my city back under control, to deal with violence, our economy, and how to navigate all of the lawmakers in this city and state," Adams said.
Adams would not go into details about the conversation that took place, calling it private.