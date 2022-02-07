CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) – New York State Senator Alessandra Biaggi has announced she is running for Congress.

The Democrat made the announcement on Twitter Monday morning, saying she’s running “to bring progressive and honest leadership to the front lines of our country’s most important fights.”

Biaggi represents New York’s 34th district, which includes the northern Bronx and southern Westchester County.

She hopes to replace Tom Suozzi, who is now running for governor.

