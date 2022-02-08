NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A lawsuit is expected to be announced Tuesday involving last month’s deadly high-rise fire in the Bronx.
National civil rights attorney Ben Crump will lay out the lawsuit at 11 a.m. outside the apartment building where 17 people died, including eight children.
While the details of the lawsuit have not been released, the attorney’s office said many of the survivors immigrated from African and they’re having a hard time getting help because of the language barrier.
CLICK HERE for more on how to help the victims