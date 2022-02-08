CBS News New YorkWatch Now
By CBSNewYork Team
Filed Under:Antisemitism, Brooklyn, Local TV, New York, NYPD Hate Crimes Task Force

Police are trying to find a man wanted in connection to an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn on Feb. 4, 2022. (Credit: NYPD Crime Stoppers)

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released an additional photo of a suspect in an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.

The man is suspected of carrying out the attack Friday night on Stockton Street.

Police say the 24-year-old victim, who was dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing, was ambushed from behind and punched in the face.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.

