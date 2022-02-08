NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Police have released an additional photo of a suspect in an antisemitic attack in Brooklyn.READ MORE: Lawsuits Announced For Victims Of Bronx High-Rise Fire
The man is suspected of carrying out the attack Friday night on Stockton Street.
Police say the 24-year-old victim, who was dressed in traditional Hasidic clothing, was ambushed from behind and punched in the face.
Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). Tips can also be submitted through the Crime Stoppers website at crimestoppers.nypdonline.org.