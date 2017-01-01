CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2015-2016 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]

Throng Joyfully Rings In 2017 In Times Square Amid Tight Security

January 1, 2017 12:01 AM
Filed Under: Istanbul Nightclub Shooting, New Year's 2017, Second Avenue Subway

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — New Yorkers rang in 2017 with balloons, cheers and festivity as the ball dropped in Times Square early Sunday morning.

An estimated 1 million people crowded into Times Square for the festivities, according to the Associated Press.

The celebration came as a major terror attack struck a New Year’s celebration overseas. Early Sunday morning local time, a gunman believed to have been dressed as Santa Claus opened fire at a nightclub in Istanbul and killed at least 35 people.

But police emphasized afterward that there were no credible threats targeting New York and Times Square, and revelers with their balloons and high spirits were not deterred.

PHOTOS: Throng Heads To Times Square To Welcome 2017 | The World Rings In 2017

Still, security was extra tight this year — with 7,000 police officers on hand, vapor-sniffing dogs, and everyone is searched on the way in.

For the first time, 65 huge sanitation trucks full of sand were set up to block key intersections to prevent a terrorist truck attack – in the wake of the attacks this year in Nice, France and Berlin, Germany.

But all that didn’t keep the throng away. Many were comforted by the NYPD presence.

“They’ve been a doing all their checks; making sure that the people are screened correctly, and I think it’s awesome. New York — NYPD is doing a great job,” said Lenny Roden of Augusta, Georgia.

Meanwhile, sanitation crews were prepared for the cleanup well ahead of time.

WCBS 880’s Myles Miller talked with Sanitation Department Commissioner Kathryn Garcia about the preparations Saturday.

“It’s not like we can show up and get through the crowds. We need to be there on site immediately, so as soon as PD starts to clear Times Square, we’re able to get going,” Garcia said.

Garcia said there is another countdown that is also pretty important for New Yorkers on New Year’s.

“We actually don’t have a lot of time before folks want traffic back flowing,” she said.

And the ball drop was not the only momentous event for the New Year in New York. At noon on Sunday, the Second Avenue Subway will officially open as an extension of the Q Train between 63rd and 96th streets – a mere 98 years after it was first proposed.

Gov. Andrew Cuomo took an inaugural ride on the line around 10:30 p.m. Saturday, along with Mayor Bill de Blasio, Metropolitan Transportation Chairman Thomas Prendergast, and other officials.

“Now that you have subway service on the East Side of Manhattan, those people won’t have to go to other lines,” Cuomo said, “so it will reduce pressures on the entire system.”

The long-anticipated subway will extend the Q train north to 96th Street. The W Train has been revived to take over the Q Train’s former route in Queens.

On Sunday at 11:30 a.m., the MTA and the Second Avenue Merchants Association will pass out free MetroCards to riders near the new subway on a first-come, first-serve basis.

(TM and © Copyright 2017 CBS Radio Inc. and its relevant subsidiaries. CBS RADIO and EYE Logo TM and Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. Used under license. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

Road To Houston
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia