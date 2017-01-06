Top Intelligence Officials To Brief Trump On Russian Hacking Report

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Senior intelligence officials are set to meet with President-elect Donald Trump on how they determined that Russia interfered with the presidential election by hacking Democratic groups.

Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, CIA Director John Brennan and FBI Director James Comey are preparing to brief Trump on the classified report Friday in New York.

The country’s top intelligence leaders are fresh from testifying on Capitol Hill before the Senate Armed Services Committee on Thursday.

“I don’t think that we have ever encountered a more aggressive or direct campaign to interfere with our election process than we have seen in this case,” Clapper testified.

Since winning the election, Trump has repeatedly questioned intelligence officials’ assessments that Russia was behind the hacking of the Democratic National Committee and individual Democrats such as Clinton campaign chairman John Podesta.

“The hacking was only one part of it,” Clapper said. “It also entailed, you know, classical propaganda, disinformation, fake news.”

Clapper will be briefing the president-elect on a report ordered by President Barack Obama in December that details the intelligence officials’ full review of Russia’s actions.

Obama received a briefing on that report on Thursday and a declassified version is expected to be released at some point.

CBS News has learned Russia’s hacks were intended to hurt Hillary Clinton’s campaign and that Russian officials expressed pleasure when their plan was successful.

But Clapper stopped short of saying whether the hacking cost Clinton the election.

“There’s no way to gauge that,” he said.

Brennan says he hopes Trump will learn to be more confident in their findings.

“Yes, he’s making comments about the intelligence,” he said. “But let’s see what happens after the inauguration.”

House Speaker Paul Ryan says Trump is right to be concerned about partisans trying to use Russian hacking to question the legitimacy of his victory.

