Neil Gorsuch To Visit Capitol Hill Following Supreme Court Nomination

WASHINGTON (CBSNewYork/AP) — Supreme court nominee Neil Gorsuch goes to Capitol Hill today to meet with lawmakers he hopes will confirm him.

President Donald Trump announced his choice of the Colorado appeals court judge at the White House on Tuesday night.

“I promised to select someone who respects our laws and is representative of our constitution, and loves our constitution,” Trump said.

Hope you like my nomination of Judge Neil Gorsuch for the United States Supreme Court. He is a good and brilliant man, respected by all. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) February 1, 2017

With degrees from Columbia, Harvard Law and Oxford University, Gorsuch has modeled his judicial philosophy after Antonin Scalia, the justice he would replace.

“It is the role of judges to apply, not alter the work of the people’s representatives A judge who likes every outcome he reaches is very likely a bad judge, stretching for results he prefers rather than those the law demands,” Gorsuch said.

Gorsuch ruled in the controversial Hobby Lobby case, siding with an employer who did not want to cover employee contraceptive care for religious reasons.

The Denver Post, his liberal hometown paper, objected to that ruling, but supports Gorsuch for the high court.

Former Obama Administration lawyer Neil Katyal also expressed support for the pick, writing in the New York Times that Gorsuch has “judicial independence — he will not compromise principle to favor the president who appointed him.”

Within minutes of the announcement, activists with professionally-printed signs were in front of the Supreme Court, promising to fight Gorsuch and questioning his independence.

“What promises did Mr Gorsuch have to make to get that seat? So today we are asking questions about your independence,” Michelle Jawando, of the Center of American Progress, said.

Some Democrats, still smarting over Trump’s unexpected victory in the presidential election, have vowed to mount a vigorous challenge to nearly any nominee to what they view as the court’s “stolen seat.” President Barack Obama nominated U.S. Circuit Court Judge Merrick Garland for the vacancy after Scalia’s death, but Senate Republicans refused to consider the pick, saying the seat should be filled only after the November election.

“Democrats are going to give him a lot of trouble,” Jeffrey Segal, of Stony Brook University, said. “Democrats are very angry over what Republicans did with Merrick Garland. So it’s payback time.”

Senate Democratic leader Charles Schumer said he has “serious doubts” that Gorsuch is within what Democrats consider the legal mainstream, saying he “hewed to an ideological approach to jurisprudence that makes me skeptical that he can be a strong, independent justice on the court.”

Trump’s choice of Gorsuch marks perhaps the most significant decision of his young presidency, one with ramifications that could last long after he leaves office. After a reality television buildup to Tuesday’s announcement — including a senior Trump adviser saying more than one court candidate was heading to Washington ahead of the event– the actual reveal was traditional and drama-free.

For some Republicans, the prospect of filling one or more Supreme Court seats over the next four years has helped ease their concerns about Trump’s experience and temperament. Three justices are in their late 70s and early 80s, and a retirement would offer Trump the opportunity to cement conservative dominance of the court for many years.

Gorsuch was among the 21 possible choices for the court Trump released during the campaign. Other finalists also came from that list, including Thomas Hardiman, who serves alongside Trump’s sister on the Philadelphia-based 3rd U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals, and William Pryor, a federal appeals court judge and Alabama’s attorney general from 1997 to 2004.

If Democrats decide to filibuster Gorsuch’s nomination, his fate could rest in the hands of Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell. Trump has encouraged McConnell to change the rules of the Senate and make it impossible to filibuster a Supreme Court nominee — a change known in the Senate as the “nuclear option.”

If confirmed, Gorsuch would join the court that is often the final arbiter for presidential policy. Justices upheld Obama’s signature health care law in 2012 and could eventually hear arguments over Trump’s controversial refugee and immigration executive order.

