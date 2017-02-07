CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
LIVE: Appeals Court Hearing On Trump Travel Ban | Full Story | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880

New Details Emerge In Neptune Woman’s Death As Suspect Appears In Court

February 7, 2017 5:39 PM
Filed Under: Meg Baker, Neptune, Sarah Stern, Taylor Preston

NEPTUNE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Inside the Monmouth County Courthouse on Tuesday, prosecutors said the death of Sarah Stern was planned for some time.

The college student from Neptune, New Jersey was reported missing in December and two men were arrested in connection with her death last week.

As CBS2’s Meg Baker reported, Preston Taylor and Stern were once friends. They were classmates at Neptune High School and went as dates to the junior prom.

But now, Taylor stands in handcuffs after admitting his involvement in her murder.

“He was also aware that his roommate, the co-defendant in this case, had planned out the execution of this little girl for at least six months,” prosecutor Meghan Doyle told the court.

Prosecutors said Taylor first denied knowing anything, but later admitted to moving Stern’s body twice after his friend and roommate Liam McAtasney allegedly strangled her on December 2 — first moving her body from her home, and then eight hours later from the family’s backyard into her car, where the duo drove her to the Belmar Bridge and dumped her body into the Shark River.

Judge David Bauman ruled that Taylor will remain in jail for pretrial detention without bail, after his defense pushed to have him home under his father’s watch.

The father took surprising actions after his son was questioned by police.

“We took everything back to our residence, we washed and folded everything, and put his room back together way it was,” Jeremiah Taylor said.

Therein lies the court’s concern and decision to detain.

“Removing everything, washing everything, it’s just a very interesting choice of words,” the judge said.

Taylor also led investigators to new evidence, including the locations where he buried two safes containing money and Stern’s clothing in Sandy Hook and Shark River Park.

“Motive is something that we’ll get into in trial, but I will point out the fact that at least one of the defendants is charged with felony murder. So you can infer what you will from that, but felony murder, the allegation of felony, refers to a robbery that occurred during the course of a murder,” Doyle said.

For months, Michael Stern had held onto hopes that his daughter would be found alive, leading search parties that Taylor and McAtasney were a part of. Taylor later told police he did so to deflect suspicion.

“I can’t believe that somebody that’s supposedly their best friend planned something like this,” Primavera said.

The search is ongoing for Stern’s remains in hopes of giving her family some closure.

Taylor has one prior marijuana charge. He has the right to appeal the detention hearing.

Prosecutors said the suspects were arrested after a witness came forward with information.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
WITH LARRY MULLINS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia