Boomer & Carton: ‘Expect To Win,’ And Much More

February 15, 2017 6:00 AM
Filed Under: Bobby Dwyer, Boomer & Carton

Boomer and Craig executed a spirited show open on Wednesday, with the Mets and Yankees owning the spotlight.

There is some uncertainty surrounding the Amazins’ David Wright and Joe Girardi is starting his 10th season as the Bombers’ skipper.

In addition, we got the latest on the ongoing Charles Oakley-James Dolan feud, the potential for a Floyd Mayweather-Conor McGregor fight, and Craig took issue with those who show off their dogs at the Westminster Kennel Club Show.

