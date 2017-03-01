CBS2_header-logo
US Markets Surge; Dow Tops 21,000 For First Time Ever

March 1, 2017 12:32 PM
Filed Under: Dow Jones Industrial Average, Jill Wagner

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Wall Street saw a record-setting start Wednesday.

The Dow topped 21,000 for the first time ever, just minutes into the trading day.

To mark the occasion, traders drew the number one on their old hats celebrating the 20,000 mark, which was achieved at the end of January.

There are a few factors behind the rally.

Most investors have always liked President Donald Trump’s message about tax cuts and less regulation but they’re more optimistic following his speech to Congress, CBS2’s Jill Wagner reported.

“The biggest thing out of the speech last night for investors and probably everybody around the globe is he actually sounded a little normal and a little sane,” Keith Bliss of Cuttone Capital Advisors said. “People were expecting this kind of rancorous speech last night still picking on the press, picking on the Democrats, picking on everybody who disagrees with him and he just didn’t show that.”

And there are other factors as well — we’re coming out of an earnings season that saw pretty good results for many companies, and it’s looking like the fed may be gearing up for another interest rate hike in March, which means the fed thinks the economy is strong, Wagner reported.

