CBS2_header-logo
CBS 2Watch CBS2 News, CBS This Morning, Dr. Phil, Judge Judy, 60 Minutes, NFL football, and your favorite CBS shows. Latest Videos Eye On New York Dining Deals Tony’s Table Links & Numbers Station Info & Closed Captioning CBS 2 2016-2017 EEO Report Explore CBS 2 Jobs and Internships Connect with us on Facebook and Twitter [...]
wcbs_880
WCBS 880WCBS Newsradio 880 is one of the tri-state’s most trusted sources for news and information. As a market leading news resource since 1967, WCBS reaches millions of listeners each week and boasts one of the largest, most experienced local news teams on the radio in America. Follow @WCBS880 WCBS helps listeners stay ahead of the [...]
1010wins
1010 WINS1010 WINS invented all news radio and is the longest-running all news station in the country. For 50 years, 1010 WINS has been a news and information utility for the New York metropolitan area. Famous around the world for its slogan, “YOU GIVE US 22 MINUTES, WE’LL GIVE YOU THE WORLD,” no other radio station [...]
wfan
WFANAs the world’s first 24-hour all-sports radio station, WFAN remains the premier sports talk radio station in the business. Since its debut on July 1, 1987, dozens of stations have copied the all sports format, but none have achieved the success and the popularity of the FAN. WFAN is the flagship station of four Tri-State [...]
wlny_1055
WLNYProgram Schedule Channel Guide WLNY TV 10/55 is part of the CBS Television Stations group, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. Got a nose for news? E-mail us your newstips! Our offices & studios are located at 524 W. 57th St., New York, NY 10019. [...]
Storm Watch: Watch Live: Lightning Strike Causes LGA Delays | Forecast | Radar | Traffic & Transit

Swastikas Scratched Into Doors Of Upper West Side Church

March 1, 2017 12:36 PM
Filed Under: Graffiti, Hate Crime, Peter Haskell, swastikas

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A church on the Upper West Side has been targeted with anti-Semitic graffiti.

Swastikas were scratched into two wooden doors at the Fourth Universalist Society on Central Park West between 75th and 76th Streets.

“There’s a lot of concern here in our congregation,” Rev. Schuyler Vogel told WCBS 880’s Peter Haskell. “We recently decided to become a sanctuary congregation to house undocumented immigrants and we suspect this may have been a reaction to that.”

The words “race office” were also scrawled into the wood — a message Vogel says references offices in Nazi Germany that were “designed to enforce racial hierarchy and propaganda.”

Vogel said their commitment to social justice will not be dampened. He believes President Donald Trump needs to speak out against hate crimes.

“I’d like him to be pretty unequivocal in his condemnation actions like this,” Vogel said.

Vogel said the support from the surrounding community has been heartwarming.

This recent incident comes amid a rash of reports of anti-Semitic graffiti across the Tri-State area.

The words “Trump Lies,” with a swastika replacing the letter “m,” have been spray-painted on five structures in Suffolk County since Jan. 1. In one incident, “lies” was spelled with two S’s, resembling the symbol for the Nazi SS unit. Police released images from four of the incidents, but did not disclose the specific locations. 

In a speech to a joint session of Congress on Tuesday, Trump specifically mentioned the bomb threats directed at Jewish community centers, vandalism at Jewish cemeteries, and a shooting in Kansas City that left one Indian man dead and another hurt.

“While we may be a nation divided on policies, we are a country that stands united condemning hate and evil in all of its ugly forms,” Trump said.

Trump went on to say he planned to deliver a “message of unity and strength” about a “new chapter in American greatness.”

“Our allies will find that America is once again ready to lead,” he said. “All the nations of the world — friend or foe — will find that America is strong, America is proud, and America is free.”

Bomb threats have been called in to nearly 100 Jewish institutions in 30 states and Canada since January.

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CURRENT LISTINGS
CELEBRATING 50 YEARS

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia