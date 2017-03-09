Boomer & Carton Podcast: March 9, 2017

You can listen to — and download — all of the memorable audio from Thursday’s edition of the Boomer & Carton Morning Extravaganza in one nice little package for your convenience.
From the Jets possibly turning back to Geno Smith to handle their quarterback responsibilities to Alex Rodriguez’s romantic relationship with Jennifer Lopez, there was a lot to get to during Thursday’s show.
We heard all about the NFL free agent boom. New Giants receiver Brandon Marshall called in to face the music and clear the air. The guys also offered up some Tony Romo speculation, as the veteran signal-caller was set to be released on Thursday by the Cowboys.
As for baseball, Tim Tebow learned a little something about the on-deck circle during his debut with the Mets down in Florida.
Until Friday at 6 a.m., when the guys make their return to the airwaves, stay classy New York!!!
