Boomer & Carton: Say It Ain’t Geno, Marshall Rubs Craig The Wrong Way, And More

Subscribe to the Boomer & Carton Podcast »
With NFL free agency heating up, word is the Jets are considering bringing Geno Smith back for another year, an idea Craig is very much against.
Another thing not sitting very well with Boomer’s co-host is the behavior of former Jets — and newest Giants wide receiver — Brandon Marshall.
On a lighter note, Alex Rodriguez and Jennifer Lopez are apparently an item, or should we say a power couple.
So, it was up to Boomer to keep his radio-partner/BFF in line on Thursday morning.