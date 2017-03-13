Final Preparations Underway As Tri-State Area Braces For Heavy Snow, Strong Winds

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — Final preparations are underway for a powerful nor’easter that could bring blizzard conditions and more than a foot of snow to some parts of the Tri-State area.

The National Weather Service issued a blizzard watch from late Monday night through Tuesday evening for New York City and parts of northern New Jersey and southern Connecticut, while winter storm warnings and watches were issued for the remainder of the area.

Meteorologists said the storm could dump 12 to 18 inches of snow on New York City with wind gusts of 40 to 50 mph.

Light snow is expected to begin late Monday night and intensify overnight into early Tuesday morning. The heaviest snowfall is expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates of as much as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

“This would certainly be the biggest snowstorm of the 2017 winter season in New York City,” said Faye Barthold, a weather service meteorologist based on Long Island.

Mayor Bill de Blasio urged residents to avoid unnecessary travel and help keep the roads clear for sanitation crews and first responders.

“We’re preparing for a significant storm on Tuesday, and New Yorkers should also prepare for snow and dangerous road conditions,” de Blasio said.

The Department of Sanitation announced they have pre-deployed more than 680 salt spreaders across the five boroughs and said more than 1,600 plows will be dispatched.

It says garbage and recycling collections will be suspended once the snow begins and alternate side of the street parking has been suspended Tuesday and Wednesday.

Across the Tri-State area, towns and municipalities are also stocked up. Giant piles of salt and ice melt and fleets of snow plows are at the ready.

Residents across the area are also getting ready. Shoppers have been grabbing salt and shovels, preparing for the worst.

“We have our salt at home, our shovels are ready and the snow blower’s got gas, so we’re on our way,” said Seaford resident Judy Saboni.

“They say that we’re getting at least 12 to 18 inches and no, I’m not looking forward to that,” said Floral Park resident Sandy Colon.

“Ice melt, yes. Snowblower, sort of. Me not going to work is another story,” said Pat Myren from Islip. “I’m hoping I need to say stay home and be safe and that’s what I’m praying for.”

In New Jersey, the threat of over a foot of snowfall is becoming more real.

“I have cookies, crackers things that we don’t have to cook if the gas goes. Dry cereal, milk we could just put outside it’ll be so cold,” said Carlstadt resident Jeanette Saez.

And despite resetting the clock this weekend, many are left feeling we didn’t “spring forward” far enough.

“I had purple flowers, Crocus coming up and they’re probably not going to come up now,” said New Jersey resident Maryan Giachetti.

But when all else fails, go to a happy warm place, if only in your mind.

“I can day-dream, be on the Caribbean lying on the beach, somebody bringing me a nice little glass of wine or something,” said one man.

Winter’s last hurrah arrives just a week after the region saw temperatures climb in the 60s.

