SEE IT: Mets’ Tim Tebow Gets First Hit Of Spring Training

March 13, 2017 3:00 PM
Filed Under: New York Mets, Tim Tebow

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. (CBSNewYork)Tim Tebow’s Grapefruit League hitting drought is over.

The quarterback-turned-outfielder on Monday laced a ground-ball single to left field against the Miami Marlins, his first hit of spring training. The hit came against left-hander Kyle Lobstein while Tebow was leading off in the fifth inning.

The former Heisman Trophy winner was thrown out at second base when the next batter, Phillip Evans, hit into a double play.

Batting eighth and playing left field, Tebow grounded out to second base in the second inning.

Tebow, who is participating in the Mets minor-league camp, was called up to play in two major-league spring games last week. He went 0-for-7 with three strikeouts.

He was a surprise addition to the Mets’ roster for Monday’s game. The team said it was short on bodies due to the World Baseball Classic.

As of the middle of the sixth inning, the Mets and Marlins were tied 6-6.

