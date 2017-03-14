WINTER STORM: NYC Schools Open Tomorrow  | Latest | MNR Suspended | Transit, FlightsBlizzard Warning Cancelled In NYC, LI | Forecast | Radar | School Closings | Traffic | Severe Weather Guide | Send Photos | 1010 WINS | WCBS 880 | Live Blog | Storm Photos | Storm Videos | Shoveling Safety Tips

Police Officers Square Off With Bergen County Kids In Snowball Fight

March 14, 2017 3:31 PM
Bergen County, Bergenfield, New Jersey

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday’s winter blast dumped buckets of snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the Garden State.

Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency on Monday, noting that the storm was expected to create dangerous travel conditions across the state on Tuesday.

Even though a blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. in the northwest part of the state, a couple of police officers found themselves engaged in a battle of sorts with Bergen County’s most hardened pre-teens.

A little state of emergency is no reason to not have a good time. Just make sure mom’s keeping the hot coco warm.

Take a look!

