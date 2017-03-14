Police Officers Square Off With Bergen County Kids In Snowball Fight

BERGENFIELD, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Tuesday’s winter blast dumped buckets of snow, sleet, and freezing rain on the Garden State.
Gov. Chris Christie declared a state of emergency on Monday, noting that the storm was expected to create dangerous travel conditions across the state on Tuesday.
Even though a blizzard warning remains in effect until 6 p.m. in the northwest part of the state, a couple of police officers found themselves engaged in a battle of sorts with Bergen County’s most hardened pre-teens.
A little state of emergency is no reason to not have a good time. Just make sure mom’s keeping the hot coco warm.
Take a look!