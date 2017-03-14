Montclair Residents Brave Wind And Snow To Beat Cabin Fever

MONTCLAIR, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — Getting snowed in can be no fun, that’s why many people braved the weather to get out and stay active.

As CBS2’s Magdalena Doris reported, despite the falling snow blowing in the wind and accumulating in tall piles, Montclarions had only one thing in mind — finding an outlet for pent up energy.

“It’s definitely harder to run in the snow. We’re taking one step forward and two steps back, but it’s fun to have a snow run,” one woman said.

Once the sunlight hit the frosted streets there were even more adventurous friends carving their own path in style.

“Stay inside and watch TV or we can get out here and do this,” bike rider Jim Grates said.

“I feel like we’re 12-years-old again. I’m off from school and we decided to call her friends and play,” Greg Carson added.

James, 6, was hard at work shoveling alongside his parents as ice was sweeping into his shoes.

“It just feels cold, and it just melted,” he said.

For ‘Sergeant’ an 11-year-old yellow lab, the powdery snow was exactly what the doctor ordered to get rid of ‘stir craziness.’

“It’s nice for him because there’s no salt out yet, and salt sometimes really hurts his feet so it’s great for him to get out here and enjoy it,” Nancy Katz said.

Whether you’re shoveling or at play, do so safely and enjoy the snow day.