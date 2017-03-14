CBS2’s Scott Rapoport Documents His Snowy Journey To Work

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Getting around the city was no picnic during the nor’easter that dumped snow all around the area Tuesday.

CBS2’s Scott Rapoport walked 2.6 miles to work, and he documented the whole trip on his cellphone.

At 9 a.m., Rapoport was setting off at 72nd Street and York Avenue on the Upper East Side. The brooms, blowers, salters, and the people who man them were out early — trying get ahead of what was already a slushy, mushy, gushy mess.

They know the drill.

“It’s a job. We need to love it,” one man clearing said. “If you don’t love it, find another one.”

While he was quite the optimist, other were not feeling that love for the prodigious precipitation.

“It sucks,” another shoveler said.

Rapoport came across a woman wearing big, bright orange goggles over her eyes.

“There’s no visibility here, and it’s coming down like ice,” she said.

Another man was clad in a hood and a mask – and assured that it was because he was prepared for the weather, not because he was out to spend his day robbing any banks

For the most part, save for a handful of hearty souls, the streets that Rapoport schlepped through Tuesday morning were nearly deserted.

On Park Avenue, Madison Avenue and Fifth Avenue, there was less traffic than one might expect on a country backroad. Central Park was splendid and serene, with not a soul to be found and not a single footprint in the pristine snow.

Despite the meteorological misery, buses were running. Rapoport hopped on one to get out of the cold, and asked the driver how the conditions were.

“Not bad; pretty good — they’re manageable,” the driver said.

There was nobody on that bus other than the driver and Rapoport – from the minute Rapoport got on until he got off.

In Midtown, Rapoport came upon three bundled up, shivering women.

“We’re from Florida, so (it’s) cold,” one of the women said. “Right now, it’s like a winter wonderland.

“I don’t know about that, though,” another woman in the group said.

Later, as Rapoport headed west on 57th street, the wind started picking up. He saw pieces of ice falling from a building onto the sidewalk.

The temperatures seemed to get colder, the snow became icy, and people were literally shielding their faces .

“It’s pretty cold and sleety and terrible,” woman said.

But in the midst of the freeze, there was something to warm the heart. A couple was walking hand in hand in the snow, making the best of it.

And as with every miserable weather day, life goes on.