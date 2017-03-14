Blizzard Warning In Effect As Snow Falls Across Tri-State Area

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A powerful nor’easter is beginning to lash the Tri-State area, prompting flight cancellations, school closures and warnings from city and state officials to stay off the roads.

A blizzard warning remains in effect until midnight for New York City, northeast New Jersey, the lower Hudson Valley, parts of Connecticut, northern Nassau and northwestern Suffolk counties.

The storm was expected to dump 1 to 2 feet of snow on the New York City metro area with wind gusts of up to 55 mph.

The heaviest snowfall was expected Tuesday morning through the afternoon, with snowfall rates as high as 2 to 4 inches per hour.

According to the airline-tracking website FlightAware, more than 5,000 Tuesday flights were canceled. Amtrak also canceled and modified service up and down the Northeast Corridor.

In New York City, the above-ground portions of the subway system were shut down starting at 4 a.m. Tuesday. The MTA will decide later the status of service on the Long Island Rail Road and Metro-North.

There are currently no plans to cut underground subway service. MTA buses will be operating on a reduced schedule Tuesday.

Public schools in the city and elsewhere were all closed.

The nor’easter comes a week after the region saw temperatures climb into the 60s. Spring officially starts on March 20.

