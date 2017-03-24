Palladino: Kudos To Yankees For Not Giving In To Screams For Torres

By Ernie Palladino

The Yankees already lost one player for at least a month thanks to the just-concluded World Baseball Classic.

They certainly don’t want to take down a promising youngster with him.

That’s why they are ignoring any and all suggestions that Gleyber Torres play shortstop until Didi Gregorius returns from a strained shoulder in May.

The Yanks are using their heads here, even if their starting shortstop didn’t when he decided to play for the Netherlands in an unnecessary global tournament. One would understand perfectly if Joe Girardi and Brian Cashman wandered off the reservation and blasted the very concept of the WBC.

That would be the same as criticizing MLB, however, so the manager and general manager diplomatically buried the anger of seeing their shortstop get hurt playing a position he was never meant to play (second base), in an exhibition game managed by a guy obviously working his own agenda (Hensley Meulens), for a country (the Netherlands) whose true athletic heroes wear speed skates instead of spikes.

To both of their credit, they didn’t let their disappointment cloud their judgment concerning the real subject of the controversy. As many cry for Torres to become the next great pinstriped story, the Yanks have decided to keep him in the minors.

At least to start the season.

Their message to the masses?

Go easy with this kid.

Smart move. It would have been simple, even somewhat justified, if they moved Torres right into the major league lineup after a spring where he hit .448 with six doubles, a triple, two homers, and nine RBI.

The 19 games he spent with the big leaguers proved a nice glimpse at his future. If he’s at all intelligent, he’ll turn those games into motivation to rise quickly through the ranks.

But not too quickly. At 20, Torres sits at a dangerous age even for a top-ranked prospect. Though he has done relatively well since spending 2014 in the Cubs’ rookie league, he struggled at the Yanks’ Class A affiliate in Tampa when he came over as the key player in the Aroldis Chapman trade.

He’ll certainly benefit from some time at Double-A Trenton, where he will start the season. Facing competitive pitching rather than major leaguers simply working on their stuff with little regard for strategy or winning will help him greatly. And he won’t have to do it under the bright lights of Yankee Stadium.

Too much too soon is the easiest way to ruin a good prospect. With Torres, extra care is certainly called for. Many expect him to become the next Derek Jeter, which is fine. But they forget that Jeter spent just 15 games short of four years in the minors before he was called up as a 21-year-old in 1995.

Keep in mind, too, that Jeter had significantly better numbers than Torres. He hit .295 or better in three of his four minor league seasons. Torres’ best came in 2015 when he hit .293 in 119 games with the Cubs’ Class A South Bend affiliate.

He also needs to grow as a fielder.

In other words, he’s no Jeter.

Not yet.

But he is just as valued a prospect, which is why appropriate patience is necessary. Besides, with other options on their own roster available, the Yankees don’t need Torres immediately. Starlin Castro can play shortstop, as can Ronald Torreyes. Ex-Mets shortstop Ruben Tejada has played 20 games at third base this spring and can easily make the switch.

Girardi and Cashman don’t have a panic situation on their hands. There is no need to rush Torres, ESPN’s fifth-ranked prospect in all of baseball.

The last thing they want to do is ruin an otherwise great talent with too much responsibility too soon.

By taking their time with him, they’ll ensure that Torres doesn’t become collateral damage in the Gregorius mess.

