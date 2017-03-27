Court Hearing Set For Army Veteran Charged In Deadly Midtown Stabbing

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork/AP) — A court hearing is scheduled Monday for an Army veteran accused of randomly stabbing a black man to death with a sword in Midtown.

James Harris Jackson, 28, was arraigned last week in the slaying of 66-year-old Timothy Caughman.

He’s accused of second degree murder as a hate crime, a charge that could be upgraded if the killing is determined to be an act of terrorism, CBS2 reported. Jackson is also facing several weapons charges.

Authorities said Jackson traveled from his home in Baltimore last week, picking New York because he hoped to “make a statement” in the media capital of the world.

He encountered Caughman, who was collecting bottles from trash cans, and stabbed him in his chest and back, authorities said.

Jackson turned himself in at a Times Square police station early Wednesday, a day after the wounded Caughman staggered into a police precinct. The sword was found in a trash can.

“His intent was to kill as many black men here in New York as he could,” prosecutor Joan Illuzzi said. “The defendant was motivated purely by hatred.”

Illuzzi said Jackson was angered in particular by black men who date white women.

Jackson’s lawyer suggested that his client might be suffering from mental illness.

“What we’re going to do is take a few minutes, let the dust settle and figure out what the facts are,” defense attorney Sam Talkin said outside court. “If the facts are anything near what the allegations are, then we’re going to address the obvious psychological issues that are present in this case.”

Jackson told police he had harbored hatred toward black men for at least 10 years, authorities said.

Jackson was in the Army from 2009 to 2012 and worked as an intelligence analyst, the Army said. Deployed in Afghanistan in 2010-11, he earned several medals and attained the rank of specialist. The circumstances of his discharge were not immediately clear; the Army withholds such details, citing privacy laws.

According to Caughman’s Twitter page, he was an autograph collector and a music and movie lover who tweeted about John Lennon and Chuck Berry.

