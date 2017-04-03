NY Senate Approves Emergency Budget Extender To Avoid Government Shutdown

ALBANY, N.Y. (CBSNewYork/AP) — The New York State Senate has approved an emergency budget extender proposed by Gov. Andrew Cuomo to avoid a looming government shutdown.

The Senate on Monday approved the dual bills 46-15 that would extend the current state budget for two months or until an agreement is reached.

A new budget was due by Saturday, the first day of the new fiscal year. But lawmakers and Cuomo couldn’t agree on issues including juvenile justice reform, education spending and an affordable housing tax credit in New York City.

One key sticking point remains a proposal known as “raise the age,” which would end the state’s practice of prosecuting and incarcerating 16- and 17-year-old offenders as adults. Lawmakers in North Carolina, the only other state where 16- and 17-year-old offenders are prosecuted as adults, also are considering legislation to raise the age.

Majority Leader Republican Sen. John Flanagan said the extender will allow government workers to be paid while lawmakers continue to wrangle out agreements.

The Assembly is also expected to take up the measure later Monday afternoon.

Lawmakers won’t be paid until a full budget is adopted.

Cuomo introduced his $152 billion budget proposal in January. The proposal would keep the status quo when it comes to taxes, add $1 billion in new public education spending and include expanded child care tax credits and a new initiative making state college tuition free for students from families earning $125,000 or less annually.

(© Copyright 2017 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. The Associated Press contributed to this report.)