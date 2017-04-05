Bronx Man Indicted For Murder, Other Charges In EMT’s Death

April 5, 2017 1:20 PM
NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A Bronx man has been indicted for murder and other charges in connection with the death of FDNY Emergency Medical Technician Yadira Arroyo.

Bronx District Attorney Darcel D. Clark said Jose Gonzalez, 25, was indicted on three counts of first-degree murder, four counts of second-degree murder, first-degree manslaughter, robbery, assault, vehicular manslaughter and operating a motor vehicle while under the influence of alcohol or drugs.

Gonzalez was arraigned Wednesday and is due back in court on August 25.

“The defendant horrifically ended the life of someone who exemplified bravery, compassion and caring,” Clark said in a statement. “Yadira Arroyo died a hero on the streets of the Bronx. We will seek justice for her, her family, and her extended family of the Fire Department’s Emergency Medical Services.”

Arroyo, a mother of five, was killed when police said Gonzalez overtook the ambulance she was driving and ran her over last month.

Authorities said Gonzalez was riding on the back of Arroyo’s ambulance when he jumped off and took a backpack from a man in the area of Watson Avenue and White Plains Road in the Bronx on March 16.

The victim flagged down Arroyo, who got out of the ambulance and began speaking with Gonzalez, prosecutors said.

That’s when authorities said he jumped into the driver’s seat of the ambulance and as Arroyo tried to stop him, he put the vehicle in reverse, hitting her. He then drove the ambulance forward, hitting Arroyo again and killing her, according to authorities.

Clark said toxicology tests on Gonzalez were positive for PCP and marijuana.

EMT Yadira Arroyo (credit: CBS2)

Arroyo was a 14-year veteran with the FDNY and was working an extra shift when she was killed.

Gonzalez faces up to life in prison if convicted on the top charge.

