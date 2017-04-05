Palladino: Mets’ Pitching Injuries Conjure Bad Memories Of 2016

By Ernie Palladino

Only one game in, the Mets’ season has already started to mirror their last one. And not in a good way, either.

While no one can argue with Noah Syndergaard’s commanding six-inning shutout performance in Monday’s Opening Day win over Atlanta, what shouldn’t be overlooked is the condition of two other pitchers who never even got into uniform.

The results of left-hander Stephen Matz’s MRI, and news of Seth Lugo’s partially torn ulnar-collateral ligament should trigger memories of last season when Matz, Jacob deGrom, and Matt Harvey all lost time due to significant injuries.

Terry Collins scrambled his way out of those jams, thanks to Bartolo Colon’s ageless performance that combined with Lugo and Robert Gsellman exceeding all expectations as starters. But Colon now works for Atlanta, and Lugo is on the disabled list.

Now that a seemingly embarrassment of pitching riches has been reduced by two just as the real games have started, one can only wonder if the 67-year-old Collins is getting an uncomfortable “Here we go again” feeling.

It’s not that the whole rotation is collapsing. At the moment — possibly a fleeting moment considering this is the Mets we’re talking about — the next four games appear safe. deGrom, Harvey, and Zack Wheeler all came out of spring training fiddle fit, though who knows what Wheeler has to offer in his first post-Tommy John surgery in two years.

Gsellman, originally scheduled to take Matz’s turn Sunday, was moved up to Saturday to give originally slated starter Syndergaard another day to let a blister on his middle finger callous over.

For those who like to chuckle over things like that, keep in mind that a blister can put a pitcher on the DL if the skin doesn’t heal quickly. But even if he has to miss Sunday’s start, Thor is the least of the issues.

Matz and Lugo are different stories. The Mets were relying on the 25-year-old Matz to give the back of the rotation a solid left-handed presence, just like he did in last year’s 9-8, 3.40 performance before a bone spur in the elbow and a tight shoulder ended his season in August.

Now it’s a strained elbow flexor tendon, a significantly more serious injury than the elbow irritation that originally abridged his spring training. Collins won’t have him for a while since he’ll be shut down completely until the end of April. After that, he’ll start a throwing program and then head to the minors for some rehab starts.

That’s all assuming nothing more happens to a player who has Tommy John and bone spur surgeries in his background.

Aside from depriving the rotation of its sole lefty, Matz’ latest issue raises the question of whether he’ll ever be healthy enough to make a consistent contribution.

After pitching for Puerto Rico in the World Baseball Classic, Lugo’s arm went dead as he tried to secure a roster spot in his final spring start.

He was going to serve as a middle reliever, something the Mets need. Instead, Rafael Montero was promoted to that spot, and will probably be next up for the rotation if another starter goes down.

That’s not great news. Montero has hardly impressed in parts of three seasons with the Mets, going 1-5 with a 5.15 ERA in 12 starts. Last year, he gave up 17 runs in 19 innings.

The situation hasn’t reached critical mass yet. But again, this is the Mets, a franchise where injuries act like pebbles cast into a lake. First you hear “Kerplunk,” and then you see the ripples.

Between Matz and Lugo, the kerplunk has reached Collins’ ears.

He can only sit and wait to see how far the ripples extend.

