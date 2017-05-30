Publicist: Ariana Grande To Play Manchester Charity Concert Sunday

May 30, 2017 1:02 PM
Filed Under: Ariana Grande, Manchester, Manchester Attack, Manchester Blast

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester this Sunday, according to her publicist.

Other big names joining the “One Love Manchester” show include Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.

The show comes just under two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Grande’s concert at the Manchester arena.

MANCHESTER CONCERT ATTACK: Photos | Latest | Videos

In a statement on Twitter last week before the details on the concert were announced, Grande said she is “returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”

“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande wrote.

Proceeds from Sunday’s show will benefit victims of the attack.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS New York

CELEBRATING 50 YEARS
Get Our Morning Briefs
Bloomberg WCBS Tri-State Business Index

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch