Publicist: Ariana Grande To Play Manchester Charity Concert Sunday

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Ariana Grande will play a charity concert in Manchester this Sunday, according to her publicist.
Other big names joining the “One Love Manchester” show include Coldplay, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry and Pharrell Williams.
The show comes just under two weeks after a suicide bomber killed 22 people at Grande’s concert at the Manchester arena.
In a statement on Twitter last week before the details on the concert were announced, Grande said she is “returning to the incredibly brave city of Manchester to spend time with my fans and to have a benefit concert in honor of and to raise money for the victims and their families.”
“Our response to this violence must be to come closer together, to help each other, to love more, to sing louder and to live more kindly and generously than we did before,” Grande wrote.
Proceeds from Sunday’s show will benefit victims of the attack.